Murphy on Biden’s Armageddon Comment: He’s Right to Raise the Risk

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that President Joe Biden’s remarks warning of “armageddon” amid nuclear threats from Russia were “right.”

At a fundraiser last week, Biden said, “We have not faced the prospect of armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis.”

Discussing Russian President Vladimir Putin, Biden added, “I know fairly well. He’s not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons.”

Murphy said, “I think the president is right to raise the risk of nuclear conflict because Vladimir Putin is increasingly getting pushed into a corner. This war is going incredibly badly for him. The mobilization he’s undertaken has backfired. This morning you see scenes of hundreds of Russian troops refusing to go into training into the front. This is a dangerous man. The United States has to be ready for Putin to use a tactical nuclear weapon. I agree. I don’t think there’s any sign that he is going to do that imminently. It’s important for us to send signals about what the consequences would be should he make that choice. I think Joe Biden is right, to get this country ready for the fact that you’re dealing with an incredibly dangerous human being in Russia, the war is going badly.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN