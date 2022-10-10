Kanye West: Wearing ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt in Paris Like Tiananmen Square Protest

Rapper Kanye West said Monday on FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that wearing a “white lives matter” shirt at Paris Fashion Week with conservative commentator Candace Owens was like the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests against the Chinese Communist Party.

Carlson said, “Kanye West, now Ye, wasn’t the only one wearing a “white lives matter” shirt. Candace Owens was standing right next to him. So we asked West what that whole thing was like, and this is what he told us.”

West said, “The more and more I lean into God and work for God, the more wins God is going to bestow on our team, on Jesus’ gang.”

He added, “For me to just go out and state an obvious and empathetic statement in the middle of the most liberal central, that was like Tiananmen Square. With Candace Owens and we both wore the shirt at the same time. You know, we’ve got some Jesus soldiers out here. People say they’re willing to die for it, but we live for it. We living for the battle read what’s the battle for? Life itself, our children.”

Carlson added, “Like Tiananmen Square standing there in front of the tank, which is international media.”

