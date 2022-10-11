Biden: ‘I Have Great Confidence in’ Hunter That ‘What He Says and Does Are Consistent with What Happens’ — He Wrote about Gun in Book

During an interview with CNN aired on Tuesday’s edition of “CNN Tonight,” President Joe Biden responded to reports that officials believe they have sufficient evidence to charge his son, Hunter, for tax and gun crimes by stating he has confidence that what Hunter “says and does are consistent with what happens.” And stated that Hunter wrote about saying he wasn’t on drugs on his gun application in his book and he has “great confidence in my son.”

Biden stated, “Well, first of all, I’m proud of my son. This is a kid who got — not a kid, he’s a grown man — he got hooked on — like many families have had happened — hooked on drugs. He’s overcome that. He’s established a new life. He is — I’m confident that he is — what he says and does are consistent with what happens. And, for example, he wrote a book about his problems and was straightforward about it. I’m proud of him. He came along and said, by the way, this thing about a gun, I didn’t know anything about it. But it turns out that when he made [an] application to purchase a gun, what happened was…you get asked the question, are you on drugs or use drugs? He said no. And he wrote about saying no in his book. So, I have great confidence in my son. I love him. And he’s on the straight and narrow and he has been for a couple of years now. And I’m just so proud of him.”

Hunter Biden is the subject of a brand new narrative film, My Son Hunter, marking Breitbart’s expansion into film distribution. My Son Hunter stars Laurence Fox (Victoria, Inspector Lewis, The Professor, and The Madman) as Hunter Biden; Gina Carano (The Mandalorian, Dead Pool, Heist) as a Secret Service agent; and John James (Dynasty) as Joe Biden. It was produced by Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney (Gosnell movie, FBI Lovebirds: Undercovers) from the Unreported Story Society and directed by Robert Davi (Goonies, License to Kill, Die Hard). The film is available RIGHT NOW for Streaming and Downloading at MySonHunter.com. The trailer below has been viewed almost 5 million times across social media.



Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett