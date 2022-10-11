Kirby: Biden Willing to Reevaluate Relationship with Saudi Arabia ‘Right Away’

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said Tuesday on CNN’s “New Day” that President Joe Biden is reevaluating the United States’ relationship with Saudi Arabia in response to oil production cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Anchor Brianna Keilar asked, “There are some Senate Democrats who are saying it is time to freeze Saudi cooperation over Russia ties. Does the White House agree with this?”

Kirby said, “I think the president’s been very clear that this is a relationship that we need to continue to reevaluate, that we need to be willing to revisit. And certainly, in light of the OPEC decision, I think that’s where he is. He’s willing to work with Congress to think through what that relationship ought to look like going forward. I don’t have any decisions to announce or speak to today. But I think you’ll find that the president obviously disappointed by the OPEC decision and is going to be willing to work with Congress as we think about what the right relationship with Saudi Arabia needs to be going forward.”

Keilar asked, “What is a timeline on that? You have winter coming. You have Russia hitting energy infrastructure in Ukraine. You have Europe about to go through tough energy limitations, so what is the timeline on looking at that Saudi cooperation? ”

Kirby said, “I think the timeline is now. I think he’s going to be willing to start to have those conversations right away. I don’t think this is anything that’s going to have to wait, or should wait, quite frankly, for much longer. You mention the winter coming. Clearly, that’s a factor here, but more importantly for the president, it’s really about our own national security.”

