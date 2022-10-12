Beasley on if She Supports Any Abortion Restrictions: Late-Term Abortions ‘Only Happen’ ‘When There’s a Serious Issue’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate and former North Carolina State Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley responded to a question on whether she thinks abortion should be illegal in any circumstances by stating “women have had a constitutionally-protected right to make this decision with their physician without government interference.” And that while she supports “the protections and the restrictions” in Roe, “abortions only happen in late-term pregnancy when there’s a serious issue like risk to a mother’s health.”

Co-host Willie Geist asked, “What is your view on abortion? How often should it be legal? When should it cease to be legal, in your view?”

Beasley responded, “I know that women have had a constitutionally-protected right to make this decision with their physician without government interference. And I certainly believe in the protections and the restrictions provided by Roe and understand that abortions only happen in late-term pregnancy when there’s a serious issue like risk to a mother’s health. … I’m prepared to fight to make sure that Roe v. Wade is the law, and any time our freedoms are on the line, I will be fighting for the folks of North Carolina and standing up for them.”

Geist followed up, “Congressman Budd (R-NC) has co-sponsored abortion legislation that would make it illegal after 15 weeks, he says there should be exceptions for rape and incest and the health of the mother. Do you think that is an extreme position?”

Beasley responded, “He’s been very clear that he is pro-life and that he does support an absolute ban, and that’s been his position. He is a co-sponsor of this legislation, but he’s been very clear that he supports an absolute ban on abortion without exceptions for rape, incest, or risk to a mother’s health.”

