Kinzinger: Secret Service January 6 Inconsistencies ‘Potentially Very Criminal’

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Monday on CNN’s “The Situation Room” that the January 6 House Select Committee has information revealing inconsistencies in Secret Service officials’ accounts of the Capitol riot, which could be criminal.

Anchor Wolf Blitzer said, “The Secret Service documents provided to your Select Committee show clear warnings that Trump supporters were, in fact, planning to target the U.S. Capitol. Who ultimately bears responsibility for failing to prepare for that threat?”

Kinzinger said, “I think ultimately the responsibility even for failing to prepare for the threat is Donald Trump since he created it and on the day of January 6th still lit that fire.”

Blitzer asked, “Based on the documents you now have from the Secret Service, congressman do you believe they lied in their previous testimony?”

Kinzinger said, “Look, it’s not for me to say at this point whether they lied or not. There are some inconsistencies we are going to pursue. There are a lot of questions on things they said earlier that maybe witness have countered. There is something going on at the Secret Service either pure incompetence all the way to the scale to potentially very criminal activity or you know, just having a preference for one side or the other. We know these text messages were deleted after these requests to preserve those documents came forward. There’s a lot of answers we simply don’t have. They have made it clear through anonymous sources that they’re willing to come in and testify. We want to hear them again. We want to talk to them, and it’s going to be under oath.”

