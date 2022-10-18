WH: Biden Believes Abortion Is a ‘Fundamental Right’ During the Entire Pregnancy

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” White House Office of Public Engagement Director Keisha Lance Bottoms responded to questions on whether President Joe Biden believes there should be any restrictions on abortion at all, even if it’s 30 weeks into the pregnancy, by stating that she has “never heard the President give a timeframe on that. But he has said that he believes that a woman has a fundamental right to make decisions about her own body and her healthcare choices.”

Co-host Willie Geist asked, “Some of the candidates out on the trail, even in the last few days, Democrats have been asked if they support abortion without limits, and some have said yes. If you look at the polling, that is an extreme position. Does the President, does White House believe there should be abortion available without limits in the country?”

Bottoms responded, “What the president believes is that there should be a fundamental right for a woman to choose what to do with her own body and the President has said this time and time again, that there are basic, fundamental rights, access to health care, this access to health care includes women across this country. And what we expect to see is that, especially college-aged women, women who’ve had to face these very difficult choices will be reminded of this, especially during this season. And it’s something that we can’t ever put too far behind us because, again, we know that elections matter and we know that congressional Republicans want to take us back. I’m 52 years old. In my lifetime, I’ve always known that a woman has a right to make decisions about her own body and what we are seeing being put forth by congressional Republicans right now takes us back more than 50 years.”

Geist followed up, “So, does that mean the President supports abortion at any time during the pregnancy, whether it’s 3 weeks or 30 weeks?”

Bottoms answered, “What the President has said very publicly is that he supports a woman’s right to choose. I’ve never heard the President give a timeframe on that. But he has said that he believes that a woman has a fundamental right to make decisions about her own body and her healthcare choices.”

