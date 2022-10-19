Abrams: ‘Abortion Is an Economic Issue’ – Having Children Is Why You Are Worried About Inflation

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that abortion is an economic issue because “having children is why you’re worried about” gas and food prices.

Abrams said, “Abortion is an economic issue. It’s been reduced to this idea of a culture war. But for women in Georgia, this is very much a question of whether they’re going to end up in poverty in the next five years because women who are forced to carry unwanted pregnancies they are four times more likely to be impoverished in five years. This is an economic issue and being reduced to a culture conversation. For families that have faced the issue of inflation, they care about housing prices. They care about whether they can afford to go to a doctor. That’s why I’m fighting for Medicaid expansion in Georgia.”

She added, “Let’s be clear. Having children is why you’re worried about your price for gas. It’s why you’re concerned about how much food costs. For women, this is not a reductive issue. You can’t divorce being forced to carry an unwanted pregnancy from the economic realities of having a child. And so it’s important for us to have both and conversations. We don’t have the luxury of reducing it or separating them out.”

