Jeb Bush Response to Trump Allegation Father Mishandled Documents: ‘Bless His Heart’

Former Gov. Jeb Bush (R-FL) said Thursday on FNC’s “Your World” “bless his heart” when asked about former President Donald Trump’s allegation his father, the late former President George H.W. Bush, mishandled government documents after leaving office.

Cavuto asked, “Just last week, Donald Trump had cited your father, your late father, George H.W. Bush – the former president of the United States – as someone who had papers. He said he took millions and millions of documents to a former bowling alley. They were pieced together in what was an old and broken Chinese restaurant. In order words, they were stored a place like that. I didn’t quite understand the attack line, but I did want to give you the opportunity to respond to that.”

Bush replied, “Sure, I mean, have you heard the southern expression ‘bless his heart’?”

Cavuto said, “I have, indeed.”

Bush said, “Bless his heart. This is kind of a weird accusation. The National Archives – when they’re building these presidential libraries – have to find a place to store all of the documents that are going to go into the archives at the presidential libraries. And this was an abandoned bowling alley that they fixed up, that they secured, that had all the security necessary to make sure that national security matters were protected. And they used that to build out the presidential library.”

Cavuto said, “Well, the Chinese restaurant as well? That part lost me. I do remember something about a temporary storage facility as the library was being built. In fact, I distinctly remember that. But where did that come from? Was he insinuating that your father had a link to China there?”

Bush said, “I think that’s what he’s trying to do. It was a little too subtle for me to completely grab. But the fact is that I think what he wants to say is, ‘Everybody does it,’ basically. Everybody takes documents and stores them at their hotel or at a bowling alley and that he didn’t do anything wrong.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN