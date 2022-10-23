GOP Rep. Mace on Potential Biden Impeachment: ‘Not Interested in Playing Tit for Tat’

Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) said Sunday on CNN “State of the Union” that she was not interested in “tit for tat” when asked about a potential impeachment of President Joe Biden should Republicans take control of the House after November’s midterm elections.

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik’s (N.Y.) suggestion that impeaching President Biden is “on the table” if Republicans take control of the chamber after the November midterms.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “You said there is pressure on Republicans to vote to impeach President Biden or top Biden cabinet officials. Congresswoman Elise Stefanik suggested impeachment was on the table in a New York Post” interview this week. Do you think President Biden has committed any impeachable offenses?”

Mace said, “That is something that would have to be investigated. I am not interested in playing tit for tat. I am not interested in retaliation. Impeachment has been weaponized over the years, and we’ve seen that. I really want us to be focused on the economy, on tackling inflation with responsible policy.”

She added, “We’ve got fentanyl racing across every street in America. And in fact, there was enough fentanyl discovered in South Carolina two weeks ago to kill 1 million people. And so we’ve got to get very serious about those issues, and that’s where I believe our focus should be when Republicans are in the majority.”

