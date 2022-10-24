GOP Rep. Van Duyne: Biden Talks about Confronting Wealthy While He’s Enriching Super-Wealthy School Endowments with Loan Plan

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-TX) criticized President Joe Biden for attacking large corporations while his student loan program incentivizes tuition hikes by universities with gigantic endowments and argued that if schools graduate students without teaching them skills that can help those students get a job, “taxpayer dollars shouldn’t be the only ones at risk. They should be risking part of their endowment to help pay for that.”

Van Duyne said, “I love how he talks about the super-wealthy corporations. There are universities right now with multi-billion-dollar endowments that are still not using those endowments to look at the future…success of their students.”

She added, “[T]here’s no incentive for universities not to increase their tuition. … But we have to figure out how to tie in the dollars that they’re getting paid for federal investments into their endowments. And we’re actually drafting legislation right now that would do just that. If they’re graduating students after four years who can’t get a job because they’re not teaching them marketable skills, taxpayer dollars shouldn’t be the only ones at risk. They should be risking part of their endowment to help pay for that.”

Van Duyne concluded, “People who do the right thing under this administration are being punished and people who do the wrong thing are benefitting, and we need to stop that.”

