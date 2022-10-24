Yellen: ‘Not Positive’ Inflation Has Peaked, It Will ‘Come Down over the Next Year or Two’

During a portion of an interview with NBC News released on Monday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she’s confident that “inflation will come down over the next year or two,” but while there are “good indications” that inflation will decline, she isn’t certain that inflation has peaked and doesn’t want to predict inflation numbers on a month-by-month basis.

Yellen stated, “I have confidence that inflation will come down over the next year or two, so I believe that what [the Federal Reserve is] doing will work.”

MSNBC host and NBC News Senior Business Analyst Stephanie Ruhle then asked, “Do you believe it’s peaked?”

Yellen responded, “So, I’m not positive. I don’t want to forecast month-by-month inflation numbers. The most recent data suggests we still have inflation that’s unacceptably high, but there are good indications earlier in the pipeline that inflation will come down.”

