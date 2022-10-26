CNN’s Burnett: Fetterman’s ‘Counterfactual’ Fracking Answer Was ‘Hard to Watch’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” host Erin Burnett said that “it was clear” that U.S. Senate candidate and Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) “was struggling” at moments during his Tuesday debate with his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, and that the debate “was tough at moments to watch” because of instances like Fetterman’s answer on fracking, which was a “counterfactual.”

Burnett said that Fetterman is trying “to change the subject from his debate performance, where the effects from his stroke were visible and, at times, difficult to watch.”

She later added, “[A]s you watched it last night, it is fair to say, even supporters of Fetterman saw, it was clear, he was struggling at moments. It was tough at moments to watch because of moments like” his answer on fracking.

After playing Fetterman’s answer on fracking, Burnett said, “Look, it’s hard to watch that.”

Burnett also discussed the substance of the fracking statement, saying, “I don’t know what was coming on the closed captioning, but this was a counterfactual. He said, ‘I support fracking‘ when he had categorically said that he did not. He said, ‘I do not support fracking at all.’ So, what he said here was actually just wrong.”

