Coons: Fetterman Is Like Trump — Voters Don’t Care About Mistakes, They Like Their ‘Attitude and Authenticity’

Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) said Wednesday on CNN’s “New Day” that Democratic Senate candidate Lt. Gov John Fetterman (D-PA) was like former President Donald Trump in that voters like their “attitude and authenticity” and were not concerned by rocky debate performances.

Coons said, “At the end of the day, they’ve got a pretty stark choice between John Fetterman, who looked uncomfortable in a suit and tie, whose answers were at times halting, but who is authentic and who will fight for working families in Pennsylvania, and who’s got a real and strong record as lieutenant governor and mayor to run on. And they will contrast that with Mehmet Oz, who looked very comfortable in a tailored suit, who’s very good on television, but who made clear his positions on a few issues. The one you just mentioned, he said clearly that a choice, a reproductive rights choice by a woman, should also include elected officials.”

He added, “When I watched, frankly, the 2016 presidential debates, I thought it was obvious that Donald Trump wasn’t going to win. His answers were halting, and he didn’t understand the issues, and he was combative and aggressive, but millions of Americans voted for him because they liked his attitude and authenticity. My gut hunch is a lot of Pennsylvanians, when they see John Fetterman in his hoodie and sweat pants and look at his record as lieutenant governor, will choose him over, quite frankly, someone very polished on television and has positions like abortion that are outside the mainstream of what Pennsylvanians will vote for.”

