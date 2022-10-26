FNC’s Baier Asks Herschel Walker if Another Shoe Will Drop After Latest Abortion Allegations

Wednesday on FNC’s “Special Report,” anchor Bret Baier questioned Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate in Georgia, Herschel Walker, on new allegations he urged a second woman to have an abortion.

Anchor Bret Baier asked, “Obviously, we have to address the elephant in the room today, and that is another accuser has come forward, anonymous, although she spoke to reporters today, saying that you pressured her to have an abortion and that you paid for it. How do you respond to that?”

Walker said, “Well, that’s a lie, and I say that’s a lie and hope people can see right now that Raphael Warnock and the left will do whatever they can to win the seat back.”

Baier asked, “Gloria Allred came forward with this client. You’re saying you don’t know this person?”

Walker said, “What I’m saying is this is a lie. I’ve said it once, and I’ve moved on in my campaign and moved on because we’re worried about what the Georgia people are talking about. They’re talking about this inflation. They’re talking about crime. They’re talking about men in women’s sports. They’re talking about this border. And right now, after the terrible showing that Senator Warnock did at the debate, they are desperate right now. And I’ve said this is a lie, I’ve moved on, and they want me to play these guessing games and all this. But I’m not – I’m not into that. I’m into winning this great seat back for the great people of Georgia because that’s what this is about.”

Baier said, “I hear you. I hear your answer. I’m not going to belabor this, but I’m going to play this sound bite from the press conference today, and then I’m going to ask you a question on the other side.”

The accuser said, “He has publicly taken the position that he is, quote, about life, end quote, and against abortion under any circumstances, when, in fact, he pressured me to have an abortion and personally ensured that it occurred by driving me to the clinic and paying for it.”

Baier said, “They came forward with letters that they said were signed by you and a voicemail that they said was your voice calling from the Olympics in 1992. So last thing on this, I talked to a number of voters today, some of them. These accusations affected them, to be honest. They said they just weren’t sure, and they didn’t know if another shoe was going to drop. What do you say to those voters?”

Walker said, Well, what I say to those voters is, if you hesitant about voting for me? Think about what Joe Biden and Raphael one have done in less than two years. They’ve given you this high inflation. They’ve given you an open border to give you men in women’s sports. They’ve given you crime on the street. So right now, they would do whatever they can and say whatever they can to win power back for this seat. But not on my watch. They can try to lie. And I told everyone, this is a lie, and it’s not a lie. I’m here to fight for the Georgia people.”

