Dem PA Mayor: Fetterman Is a ‘Radical’ — Biden Gave Unions a ‘Slap in the Face’ on Energy

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends First,” Carbondale, PA Mayor Justin Taylor (D) denounced the “radical policies” of U.S. Senate candidate and Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) and stated that union workers have been harmed by Democrats pushing against fracking and drilling and “got a slap in the face from the Democratic Party” almost immediately after President Joe Biden’s election.

Taylor stated that Fetterman being on the verge of becoming a senator is “a scary thought. He really does have radical policies, and again, can’t back them up when he speaks. I understand he has some health issues, but certainly, that’s not the case — why people should or shouldn’t vote for him. Again, it’s just a figment of the imagination of the Democratic Party as to how to get people back to the party, the working class, and it’s really not working.”

He added that Democrats run the risk of losing their strong support from union workers, “especially here in Pennsylvania, especially where — Pennsylvania has always been — as the city of Carbondale, we were the pioneers in the energy world, unearthing anthracite coal back in the 1800s. We were front and center when Marcellus Shale developed and that whole energy concept really exploded here. Now, right after the election, you have many union workers just so upset that they’re shutting down pipeline projects. They’re calling for less fracking and drilling and so on. We’re here — we’re finally able to take advantage of some of these resources that are here…the union specifically got a slap in the face from the Democratic Party, again, almost immediately after the election of President Biden, who, again, is supposed to be a champion of the unions.”

