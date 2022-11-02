Dean: Dems Will Pick Up Two Seats in the House, Two in the Senate — Fighting Off ‘Fascists’

Former Democratic National Committee chairman Howard Dean claimed Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that the Democrats will increase their majorities in both the U.S Senate and House in Tuesday’s midterm election.

At a campaign rally, former President Barack Obama said, “If they just ignore or make light of that kind of violence, or if they encourage their supporters to stand outside voting places armed with guns and dressed in tactical gear if that is the environment we create, more people are going to get hurt.”

Dean said, “I think that’s exactly right. That’s why these folks are so dangerous. Next Tuesday will be a really big deal. I am optimistic. I repeatedly said I think we’ll pick up two in the House, two in the Senate net. The numbers early are huge, but we don’t know what the Republican numbers will be because Democrats traditionally vote earlier. That may not be enough. This is a long-term fight, no matter what happens on Tuesday. We are in a big fight here. Fascism is a strong force.”

He added, “We have seen it take over civilized countries before. Germany comes to mind, Hungary today comes to mind. These are democracies that have gone south and become authoritarian states. Brazil just rescued itself by a two million vote margin and was headed down that path. We have to stand up and fight for our country. We can’t leave it to the Democratic Party or anybody else. We have to do it ourselves. That means we have powers as consumers. We have powers as shareholders. We have powers of people who work in big corporations. We have those powers, and we have to go willing to use them if the fascists take over on Tuesday.”

