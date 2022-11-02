NJ Gov. Murphy: GOP Playing ‘the Crime Card’ Has ‘Racial Elements’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) stated that Republicans are playing “the crime card” and “it goes back to Nixon’s southern strategy. It’s got racial elements to it.” But that “doesn’t mean that crime is not an issue. It doesn’t mean that we’re not focused on it.”

Murphy stated, “Listen, the other guys play the crime card relentlessly and shamelessly, it seems every election. And the facts and their portrayal of the facts are in entirely different places. That doesn’t mean that crime is not an issue. It doesn’t mean that we’re not focused on it. But I will just say, in New Jersey this year, violent crimes, shooting, homicides are all down meaningfully, between something like 15 and 30%. We invest deeply, not just here, but as a party, in the relations between law enforcement and the communities they serve. We invest in law enforcement. So, they’re really good at playing the card. It reminds me — frankly, it goes back to Nixon’s southern strategy. It’s got racial elements to it. Let’s just call that for what it is. And here we go again. It’s — I feel like it’s a movie that we’ve seen time and time again and they’re pulling that card out again this time.”

