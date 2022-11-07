GOP Rep. Donalds: Americans Are ‘Pissed Off’ at Democrats

During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Unfiltered,” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) speculated Republicans would do well in Tuesday’s election given their response to Democrat-led COVID-era policies.

According to the Florida Republican congressman, Americans were “pissed off” at Democrats.

“I definitely think they’re showing up, and it is not just them – it is every other American and specifically, in our case, Floridian that’s pissed off with what the Democrats tried to do,” he said. “You’ve got to go back down memory lane. Ron DeSantis opened up our state. Joe Biden was completely against it. Our small business owners thrived here while in other states. They either lost the business altogether or just trying to find ways to get back on their feet. They wanted to lock down our kids and keep them out of the classroom. Ron DeSantis put them back in the classroom.”

“And so now when you look at the test scores, our kids are ahead of kids all over the country,” Donalds continued. “It is sickening what’s happened and what people in Florida want is to keep Florida free and to keep Florida red because it’s been the thing that has protected them from the radical policies of the Democrats and Joe Biden.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor