Doug Collins: There Was ‘anti-Trump’ Vote, ‘Discontent’ Among GOP Voters that Led to Walker Underperforming Kemp

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” former Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) reacted to the election results in Georgia by saying that the underperformance by Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker relative to Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and stated that there was a vote that could be characterized as “anti-Trump” that led to people voting for Kemp, but not Walker.

Collins stated, “I think the abortion stories hurt. But you also had the narrative — Walker had trouble, you were always seeing it in the polling for the last two months in Georgia, Walker was never up to where Kemp was. There was always a concerted discontent at times with Walker among Republican voters, Democrat voters were not coming over. And so, I think, just at the end of the day, people — you saw a, what I would have considered, and I’ve said this before an anti- — sort of anti- — you can call it anti-Trump, call it whatever you want to call it, anti-establishment vote, that they just said, we’re not going to go with Walker. And yesterday, I was saying this earlier, there’s one thing that I saw, when somebody left the polling booth they said, I voted for Kemp, but I left — I didn’t like the Senate race at all. I just left it blank.”

Collins further pointed out that Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s (R) re-election campaign got a higher number of votes than Walker, but also pointed out Kemp and Raffensperger were incumbents, while Walker was running against an incumbent.

