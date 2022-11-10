EPA Administrator: Elections Won’t Change our Power to Regulate, Our Regulations Were Enhanced under Biden

On Thursday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Surveillance,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan stated that he doesn’t think the 2022 midterms will change the fact that the agency has been given power “to pursue the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions to protect public health and protect the planet” through regulations and that the agency got a boost in its goals from the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Co-host Tom Keene asked, “How does EPA’s job change with the election, including a big Republican win in your North Carolina? I’m fascinated how the oil and gas industry that has a GOP bent will change and amend coming off this election.”

Regan said, “Well, the president has had a historic two years in passing historic legislation, with the bipartisan infrastructure law, the Inflation Reduction Act, resources coming to EPA to help with and enhance the regulations that we are required to put in place by law. So, I don’t think the elections will change the fact that EPA has legislative authority or authority provided by the legislature or Congress, to pursue the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions to protect public health and protect the planet. We’re going to continue to move forward and do our job, but the resources that flow from the Inflation Reduction Act [do] help with that public-private partnership to pursue these reductions. So, we’re not solely reliant on regulations alone.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett