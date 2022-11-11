Issa: DeSantis Has ‘Done a Great Job’ and ‘It’s Sour Grapes’ by Trump Not to Give Credit Where It’s Due

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Fox Business Tonight,” Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) stated that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has done an excellent job as Governor, “it’s sour grapes” by former President Donald Trump to not give DeSantis credit where it’s due, and Trump has “got to get over the idea that just because somebody else has ambition, you need to start calling them names.”

Host Edward Lawrence asked, [relevant exchange begins around 3:20] “[A]s you know, there’s been a rift in Florida that’s forming. Gov. Ron DeSantis winning and turning some of those counties that President Biden won, he’s turning them red, when you have now former President Donald Trump calling that Governor names. What do you make of this rift?”

Issa responded, “Well, Ron DeSantis was a superstar on my committee. He worked for me on the Oversight Committee. He’s done a great job as Governor. And I think it’s sour grapes by the former president not to give credit where credit was due. I was an appointee of President Trump’s. I appreciate a lot of things, but he’s got to get over the idea that just because somebody else has ambition, you need to start calling them names. The fact is, Gov. DeSantis, along with Gov. Youngkin, and a host of other people, Asa Hutchinson, these are all great Republican leaders who may seek the nomination of our party. And they all deserve to be considered.”

