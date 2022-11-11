Maher: Biden Is ‘a Little Befuddled Sometimes’ He ‘Keeps Saying His son Was Killed in Iraq’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that while President Joe Biden isn’t senile and is healthy now, he is “a little befuddled sometimes” and pointed out that Biden “keeps saying his son was killed in Iraq and he wasn’t.”

During a discussion where Maher argued that there’s a case to be made that Biden should not run in 2024, Maher argued that one reason he shouldn’t is that Vice President Kamala Harris isn’t politically popular. He added, “Let me put it another way, couldn’t Biden wind up doing a kind of Ruth Bader Ginsburg thing where he stays on a little too long and takes down the whole thing with him? That’s what I worry about.”

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) responded, “He’s in good health.”

Maher countered, “He’s in good health now.” And “He’s a little befuddled sometimes.”

After Khanna disagreed, Maher stated, “Oh come on, he keeps saying his son was killed in Iraq and he wasn’t.”

Khanna pushed back, “The times I’ve interacted with the President and been there for hours in meetings, he is perfectly coherent.”

Maher agreed with Khanna’s assessment and stated that Biden is “not senile, absolutely.”

