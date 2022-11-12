Brooks: Voters Didn’t Like Dems, But Preferred a Party ‘Out of Touch to a Party That Was out of Their Minds’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks said that voters in the 2022 midterm elections said that “we don’t like the Democrats,” but at the end of the day, the best summary is that the voters “preferred a party that was sort of out of touch to a party that was out of their minds.”

Host Judy Woodruff asked, “David, were you surprised when it came down to it?”

Brooks responded, “I think I was. Well, what had happened was, two weeks before the race, or three weeks, the generic ballot really did move in favor of the Republicans. And there was a moment when it looked like, if that was going to continue to move, then the Republicans will have a good night. But then, in the last two weeks, it just sort of — as Jonathan said, it just flatlined. And so the Republicans did not continue to make gains on that thing. And I think that was voters saying, we don’t like the Democrats, but we — there was a good summary. They preferred a party that was sort of out of touch to a party that was out of their minds.”

