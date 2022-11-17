Hutchinson: I’m Looking at a 2024 Presidential Run ‘Very Seriously’

Governor Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) said Thursday on “CNN This Morning” that he is “very seriously” looking at a presidential run for 2024.

Co-host Kaitlan Collins asked, “what does a successful republican candidate in 2024 look like to you, I wonder?

Hutchinson said, “A successful candidate is someone who addresses the problems that faces America. As you mentioned, I was in Iowa yesterday, and people are concerned about the rising cost, the excessive government spending, and they want their lives back, their freedoms back, and that’s the Republican message. This last midterm election was not a rejection of our ideas. It was a rejection of specific candidates that was not focused on the problems of Americans. So that’s the candidates. Those are the ones that can win. I agree with the vice president. There’s going to be a number of alternatives in 2024 to the former president’s announcement.”

Collins asked, “Are you potentially one of those alternatives?”

Hutchinson said, “Absolutely. I’m looking at it, looking at it very seriously. After the midterm elections, it’s more intense, and it is accelerated review. And after going to Iowa, I’m encouraged that a governor who’s actually solved problems, who has a conservative common sense approach can draw support and can be a good alternative. So I’m encouraged by it, probably looking at January for a decision point.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN