Rogin: Biden Needs to Pressure Germany to Do More for Ukraine, But Doesn’t Want to Upset Them

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” author, Washington Post columnist, and CNN political analyst Josh Rogin argued that the Biden administration needs to put pressure on Germany to bump up its support for Ukraine, but the Biden administration does not want to do that because they believe that “Trump ruined our relationship with Germany so we’re going to fix it.” Rogin pushed back against this stance by pointing out that there’s no point in fixing the relationship if you can’t get Germany to do what they need to when it matters.

Rogin said, [relevant remarks begin around 51:25] “I think the Biden administration needs to pressure Germany to get its act together and to step up its support. Because that’s what’s really going on here, the Biden administration doesn’t want to push the Germans. Because they think, oh, well, Trump ruined our relationship with Germany so we’re going to fix it. But what’s the point of fixing the relationship with Germany if you can’t lean on them to do the right thing when the chips are down? Which is right now. So, that’s my message to the Biden administration on that.”

