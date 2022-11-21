ABC’s Hostin: ‘Jesus Would Be the Grand Marshal at the Pride Parade’

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin told her co-hosts Monday on “The View” that she thinks “Jesus would be the grand marshal at the Pride parade.”

Hostin said, “I keep on wondering if you don’t want to go to a gay club because you don’t like gay people, don’t go to the club. Why do you got to shoot up the club? If you don’t want to be a person married to a gay person, then just don’t get married to a gay person.”

Co-host Sara Haines said, “I think it does go well beyond D.C. and politicians. I think we’re living in a time where people have taken a self-righteous flag in the way they live, and they have banged it over people’s head. As someone who was raised in the church, it breaks my heart that people weaponize religion in the way that they’re doing. Because self-righteousness, which might seem kind of evasive when you look at it, is the division of people. It is looking at someone else and focusing on their differences, and you are being better than them. There are a gazillion quotes in the Bible about how wrong that is. I was raised to love thy neighbor, and we are not the judge. There is a power that has that power. There is a place for that, but we are here to be inclusive. You’ll never find a more inclusive place than a gay bar. I’ve spent a lot of time in them. They are super straight-friendly.”

Hostin said, “I don’t know that they hide behind religion. Because I said this on this show once before, Jesus would be the grand marshal at the pride parade. I really, really believe that.”

