Whoopi Goldberg Blames Boebert, Rhetoric for Colorado LGBTQ Shooting

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that Saturday’s shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs that left five people dead and 25 injured is what right-wing rhetoric, like that from Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), brings.

Goldberg said, “It’s breaking my heart that we’re starting once again with this kind of topic. The latest mass shooting in America was Saturday night in Colorado at an LGBTQ+ nightclub where five people were killed and at least 25 were injured. No motive has been released, but Glaad and all the activists are pointing their fingers at the rise in anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and the political policies. Other folks are saying, you know, once again, an AR-15-style rifle was the weapon of choice. I know the thing that I want to say is, you know, this is what rhetoric brings.

She continued, “Words matter, words matter, and people like Lauren Boebert, who, you know, has been in the forefront of dissing LGBTQ plus people is now saying her prayers and thoughts go with the families. Well, they don’t really need your prayers and thoughts. They needed your votes. That’s what they needed. You know this is is no put down on prayer, but, you know, what is going on here? I mean, I see, and I know you hate when this stuff happens because we’re pointing at people, but this is crazy.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “I tend to think it’s the politicians and not so much maybe the rhetoric and that kind of thing because, yes. It was advanced in the Senate, right? The Marriage Equality Act. 37 Republicans voted against it. We had at least 12 that stood up for civil rights, but if you look all over the country this year, over 300 bills to restrict LGBTQ rights have been introduced in 23 states.”

