Dem TX State Rep.: Title 42 ‘Should Not Be Lifted’ and Biden, Congress ‘Can Do More’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Jose Diaz-Balart Reports,” Texas State Rep. Eddie Morales Jr. (D) stated that Title 42 needs to remain in place and the White House and Congress “can do more” on immigration.

Morales said his position on Title 42 “still remains the same. It should not be lifted. We have an ongoing issue. And I agree with Mayorkas and their team and their announcement, we need to stop blaming the Republicans or Democrats. This is an issue that both parties need to come together and Congress has really failed in the last 40 years in addressing effective immigration reform policies. And we addressed it back in May. And they still haven’t done anything. We need to hold Congress accountable and that was my voice back in May and it continues to be the voice. Can we do more? The White House can do more and Texas can lead on this issue. I’ve sent a letter to the governor asking that we take a more effective and affirmative position on this issue because we can really lead on the issue and show all the other states what we can do when we put — when we set aside our differences and we work towards bettering the life of every Texan and every American.”

