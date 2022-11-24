GOP Rep. Banks: We’ll ‘Do Everything’ We Can to Block Climate Reparation Payments, We Can Block It

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Republican Study Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) vowed that Republicans in the House are “going to do everything that we can” to block the Biden administration from paying into any global climate reparations fund and that regardless of how small the Republican majority in the House is, they can block payments into the fund, which he characterized as something that “might be the most insane thing I’ve ever seen.”

Host Laura Ingraham asked, “Congressman, I have one question for you, will Republicans do everything in their power to stop the funding of any of this theft from the American taxpayer?”

Banks responded, “You better believe it. With even a one, two, three, seat majority in the House, we’re going to do everything that we can to block it and we can. We’ve seen Joe Biden try to force American taxpayers to pay for foreign wars, other people’s student loans. We’ve seen Obamacare, fill in the blank. But to pay for the weather, bad weather in foreign countries out of the pocketbooks of hard-working Americans might be the most insane thing I’ve ever seen.”

