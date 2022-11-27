GOP Rep. Turner: Congress Doesn’t Need to Pass $40 Billion Dem Bills to Give Ukraine $8 Billion

Representative Mike Turner (R-OH) Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” said that Republicans were not going to pass bloated Democratic bills to help Ukraine fight off Russia’s invasion.

Anchor Martha Raddatz asked, “Congressman Turner, you were recently in Ukraine about a month ago, and now you suggested that Republicans will make matters difficult for the white house to pass more Ukrainian aid. Will you make it more difficult?”

Turner said, “It’s not an issue of difficulty. It’s an issue of accountability. First of all, thank you for going to Ukraine. Your piece shows the opposite of what Putin said they’re a country, they do have spirit and they’re winning. I want to Ukraine on a bipartisan group for the sole purposes of telling President Zelenskyy that he does have continued support, bipartisan support. The issue is, we don’t need to pass $40 billion large Democrat bills to send $8 billion aid to Ukraine. It’s been very frustrating to Ukrainians when we hear the larger numbers from the United States, burgeoned Democrat bills and the little amount of aid they receive. We’ll make certain they get what they need. The other thing they need is air defense, and that’s actually a vulnerability on our part, our air defense systems are so complex, we need to make certain we work with partners and pull together an air defense system they can put together to defend Kyiv, to defend their infrastructure.”

