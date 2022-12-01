Waltz: Biden Was Willing to Side with BLM Protestors in 2020, Harris Bailed out Rioters, But They Won’t Support China Protestors

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Eric Bolling: The Balance,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) reacted to the White House refusing to come out in favor of protestors in China by pointing out that President Joe Biden had no issue with wholeheartedly endorsing protestors in the U.S. in 2020 and Vice President Kamala Harris even bailed out rioters.

Waltz stated, “Biden’s spokesman, who kind of shoulder-shrugged…and said, well, you know, the President doesn’t really speak for protestors. He had no problem, by the way by, Biden had no problem speaking for protestors that were burning down American cities in 2020 after the — during the George Floyd riots and his Vice President [was] bailing them out. But when it comes to Cuba, Venezuela, Iran, or, in this case, China, then they get this tepid, weak, flaccid, ridiculous response, when all they need to hear is America stands with you. And beyond that, there [are] all kinds of things that we could be doing to actually help them push back on the Chinese Communist Party, which is listed in Biden’s own strategy as our greatest adversary.”

