Clyburn: I Advise McCarthy to Make a Deal with Democrats for Speaker Votes

Representative James Clyburn. (D-SC) said on this week’s broadcast on MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show” Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy should make a deal with Democrats to get enough votes to become Speaker of the House.

Host Jonathan Capehart said, “Let’s talk about the disunity on the other side of the aisle. Current house minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, he is working hard to scare off the 218 votes he’s going to need on January 3, when they have the vote for the new House speaker. Do you think he’ll be successful in his quest for the speaker’s gavel?”

Clyburn said, “I think so. I don’t know so, but I think so. You know, he’s been there a long time. He’s been the leader for a long time. I think that he has those that allow him to put together the kind of deals that were necessary to get to 218. However, if there are seven or eight people who are not going to vote for him, I’d advise him to go and look on the other side of the aisle and see whether there are some deals over there to be made as well.”

Capehart said, “That’s interesting. What kind of deals?

Clyburn said, “We want to push an agenda that makes this country’s greatness accessible and affordable for all. I just talked about the South. I just talked about the parts of the South that can lift up so much of this. I think that we can sit down to get there, and we might be able to forge an agenda that would be acceptable to 218 people.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN