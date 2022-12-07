Schumer: We Can Now ‘Subpoena All Kinds of’ ‘Climate Bad Deeds’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated that with a 51-seat margin in the Senate, Democrats will now have subpoena power in the chamber, so “we can subpoena all kinds of corporate bad deeds, climate bad deeds, all kinds of other things.” And the extra seat is “a dramatic change in the Senate.”

While discussing the advantages of Democrats having 51 seats in the Senate as opposed to 50, Schumer said, “The bottom line is 51 is so much better than 50 for a bunch of reasons.” Schumer explained that President Joe Biden’s nominees can be confirmed much quicker with 51 seats and that Democrats will have a majority on committees in the Senate rather than having the committees be tied, so they can pass more legislation in the Senate. He concluded, “Third, we have subpoena power, which we didn’t. And everyone says, well, you don’t want to subpoena the Biden administration, no. But we can subpoena all kinds of corporate bad deeds, climate bad deeds, all kinds of other things. So, that’s going to be tremendous, as well. So, it’s a dramatic change in the Senate. 50 was great. 51 is even better.”

