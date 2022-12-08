GOP Rep. Comer: I Fear Joe Biden Is ‘Compromised’ by Russia, China

Wednesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity,” Rep. James Comer (R-KY) acknowledged the possibility that President Joe Biden was “compromised” by China and Russia as a result of his family’s business dealings with the two adversarial powers.

“Do you believe it’s possible Joe Biden is compromised by China and Russia?” Hannity asked.

“I fear that he is, especially if you look at energy policy,” Comer replied. “The worst deal that the Biden family made was the deal with China where they were trying to help China get their foot in the door on the American energy industry. Energy policy is national security and Joe Biden could be compromised because of the millions of dollars he’s received from China through his family’s influence peddling.”

