John Dean: 1/6 Committee’s ‘Historic’ Work Will Be Remembered Long, Long Time

John Dean, former White House counsel to Richard Nixon and chronic GOP critic, said Friday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that the work of the House Select Committee investigating January 6, 2021 will go down in history.

Cooper asked, “John, when it comes to charges being considered, obstruction of an official proceeding, insurrection, conspiracy to defraud the federal government if the DOJ were to pursue those, how high is the bar in the court of law?”

Dean said, “Of course, it has to be proved beyond a reasonable doubt in federal court in a criminal proceeding like this, and that is the highest standard of proof. Unlike this committee, which is relying on hearsay on occasions, they have to get to the source of everything. They do have the tools at the Department of Justice to do that — something the committee doesn’t. Naturally, they do rely on hearsay because they trust the source they’re getting it from.”

He added, “What is going to happen at Justice is much different than what happened at the committee, but this committee is taking such an historic look at the presidency at such an important time that I think their work is really going to be remembered long, long after Monday.”

