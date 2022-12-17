NYT’s Hulse: Omnibus Will Get Passed Due to ‘Pork’ in It, Retiring Top Appropriators ‘Taking Advantage of’ ‘Last Chance’ to Get Earmarks

On Friday’s edition of PBS’ “Washington Week,” New York Times Chief Washington Correspondent Carl Hulse stated that he thinks an omnibus bill will be passed due to “the oldest reason in the books, it’s pork.” He also stated that the top two members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Chairman Sen. Pat Leahy (D-VT) and Vice Chairman Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) “have a bunch of earmarks” in the bill and, with the omnibus, have “their last chance” to get a bunch of earmarks, “and they’re taking advantage of it.”

Hulse said, “I think that they’ll probably get a deal, and it’s the oldest reason in the books, it’s pork. These bills have a bunch of earmarks for a lot of people, including the two top members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, who are both retiring. This is their last chance, and they’re taking advantage of it. If you go with a continuing resolution or you write a new bill next year, all those earmarks disappear.”

He continued that Senate Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is concerned that House Republicans won’t be able to pass a funding bill once they take over the majority in January.

