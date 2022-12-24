Brooks: Biden ‘Had a Good Year’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that he thinks White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain deserves credit for the “good year” that President Joe Biden and the White House have had.

Host Judy Woodruff asked, “So, it just a matter of hours before Christmas, and whether you observe Christmas or not, I have to ask a question about, okay, there’s a stocking hanging by the chimney. Who are some people, who’s somebody, David, who you think should get something nice from Santa on Christmas, and who’s somebody who you think maybe needs some coal?”

Brooks responded, “For the nice…the White House Chief of Staff, presidential Chief of Staff Ron Klain. Everyone dumps on the White House Chief of Staff. They blame him for everything. They can’t blame the President. So, they blame the Chief of Staff. They’ve had a good year. The White House has had a good year. I assume Ron Klain has had something to do with that. And so, I — the long-suffering, neglected [Ron Klain], and I hope Santa, not even a [stocking stuffer], a whole model train set. Thomas the Tank Engine, whatever he wants to do. I think he deserves a train set.”

