Dem Rep. Castro to GOP Governors: Stop Being Heartless ‘Pricks’

Representative Joaquin Castro (D-TX) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Alex Wagner Tonight” that Govs. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), Greg Abbott (R-TX) and Doug Ducey (R-AZ) should “stop being pricks.”

Guest host Alicia Menendez said, “Do you think the upcoming Congress can get anything done that actually addresses some of the systemic issues that we see when it comes to immigration in America?”

Castro said, “Yeah, look, we absolutely could. You’ve got a Democratic president, a Democratic Senate, and a Republican House. I’ve seen in the past that where you have divided government like that, it actually provides an opportunity for compromise and for people to come together and sit at the table and work something out. But it’s going to take a lot better faith by Republicans to actually do something from immigration rather than actually using the chaos, creating chaos, and using that as the number one boogieman, which is what they do now. It’s the number one boogieman.”

Menendez asked, “I wonder what your message is to the Abbotts, to the Duceys and Desantises of the world?”

Castro said, “Well, I would ask them to stop being pricks, first of all, because that’s what they’re doing. And stop being heartless, but also to actually help us solve this issue, solve this challenge rather than just become the next Republican president in a few years.”

