MSNBC’s Kirschner: Mark Meadows Likely ‘Cooperating with Federal Prosecutors’ on Trump Probe

MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner said Monday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows is likely already cooperating with the criminal investigations into the retention of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and the events surrounding January 6, 2021.

Kirschner said, “The more we absorb this mega report of 850 pages from the J6 committee, the more it becomes clear Mark Meadows has emerged as the single most important potential cooperating for federal prosecutors. There’s like a leverage palooza, given what we have learned about Mark Meadows’ suspected crimes. We already knew he was referred for prosecution by the J6 committee for contempt of Congress. Why? Because he refused to comply with a subpoena. He would rather hide, bury, secret information about he had about Donald Trump’s crimes than comply with a lawful subpoena and divulge that information to Congress.”

He continued, “We now see from Cassidy Hutchinson’s transcript he’s been caught. He’s been outed as having burned documents repeatedly, including after meeting with who? Scott Perry. Scott Perry who requested a pardon as one does when they know they’ve committed a crime and they want to get away with it. So by Meadows being outed as having burned those documents, it screams possible destruction of evidence and a cover-up. We also know he was serving as a virtual clearinghouse for these text messages coming in from dozens of Republican members of Congress who were determined to find a way to overturn the results of the presidential election. Let’s not forget North Carolina voter fraud, that is the state investigation, but we know, based on recent reporting, that investigation is now in the hands of the North Carolina attorney general, and criminal charges are being pursued. Let me tell you when I was a federal prosecutor, I often coordinated with state authorities that were involved in investigating one of my criminal targets. We did work cooperatively to get to the right result. We haven’t talked about Mark Meadows on the call where Donald Trump asked Brad Raffensperger to find him 11,780 votes. The leverage that the Department of Justice has over Mark Meadows, if that doesn’t result in flipping him and turning him into a cooperating witness, I don’t know what will.”

Kirschner said, “Given how quiet it has been from Mark Meadows, given how many crimes it appears he has committed, the only explanation for him not being indicted to my satisfaction is because he must already be cooperating with federal prosecutors. We don’t know that for a fact, but it feels like that may be where the smart money is riding.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN