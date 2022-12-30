Mace: Buttigieg Needs to Audit Southwest, Not Write Letters, if They Can’t Handle Luggage, They Shouldn’t Be Trusted with Tax Money

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends First,” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) stated that the letter that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg wrote to Southwest Airlines “really is nothing. It’s just paper at this point.” And Southwest needs to be audited to see how they spent the $7 billion in taxpayer dollars they received in coronavirus relief, especially since it’s doubtful that an airline that can’t keep track of luggage wisely used and accounted for $7 billion.

Mace said, [relevant remarks begin around 1:20] “I’m sure a letter really scared the CEO of Southwest Airlines. That really is nothing. It’s just paper at this point. And Southwest Airlines was given a $7 billion bailout by the American taxpayers during COVID. I’d like a full accounting of that. Because if you can’t keep track of luggage and you’re an airline, how do you think the American people could trust for you to take — and keep track of the $7 billion that we gave you? It’s ridiculous. We’ve got to get to the bottom of it. What I want to hear Pete Buttigieg say, sooner rather than later, is that he’s going to audit that $7 billion and get a full accounting for the American people on where that money went.”

