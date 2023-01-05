Schiff: Founders Would Want Trump to Face Justice for January 6

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that the Founding Fathers of the United States would want former President Donald Trump to face justice for his actions surrounding the 2020 presidential election and January 6, 2021.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “Tomorrow marks the second anniversary of the Capitol insurrection, as you referenced. You and your colleagues on the January 6 Committee have wrapped up your 18-month investigation. You’ve released your final report and issued four criminal referrals for former President Trump. What happens now? Do you believe Trump will ultimately go to prison? What about his enablers, many of whom defied your subpoenas? It just seems to me the Justice Department is dragging their feet. I feel like I could have prosecuted this case last year.”

Schiff said, “I think you could have. I think you could have brought it to justice last year. There are two things that are remaining to be done. The first is the one that you are asking about, and that is justice. There needs to be justice. We referred a number of people for potential criminal prosecution. The Justice Department needs to live up to the commitment it made of following the evidence wherever it leads because it has led to Donald Trump. He can’t get a pass. We can’t say that presidents are somehow immune from liability, immune from responsibility and justice because it would be controversial. The Founders would have never subscribed to that kind of dangerous proposition.”

