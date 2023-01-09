ABC’s Hostin: GOP Acted Like ‘Uncivilized’ Thugs During Speaker Votes

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin told her co-hosts Monday on “The View” that Republicans acted like “uncivilized” thugs during the 15 votes it took for Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to win the speakership.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “So Kevin McCarthy, remember him? He couldn’t get elected to do anything. No, he was struggling to become speaker. They were dragged on past midnight Friday night, and after last-minute deals, more concessions and a near brawl, he finally grabbed the gavel. If that had been any of us, people would have lost their mind, but given how this particular clown show has played out, do you have any hope at all that they will actually do any business?”

Hostin said, “I mean, it was just, you know, it was so uncivilized when he’s, like, lunging at him and grabbing at him. The Republicans like to use identity politics, and they like to talk about thugs a lot, and they like to talk about other people. I saw a lot of thuggishness going on. I saw thugs at work. I saw this uncivilized nature, and it’s like they were raised by wolves, many of them. So I wonder, if you are doing that in the chamber on the House floor, how do you expect to govern and lead by example? That’s something I wouldn’t want to see my kids do what they were doing.”

