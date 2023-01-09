CNN’s Gangel: Biden’s Classified Docs ‘Looks Terrible,’ ‘Political Gift to Trump’

CNN reporter Jamie Gangel said Monday on “The Situation Room” that reports that President Joe Biden had classified documents from his time as vice president in his personal office was a political gift to former president Donald Trump.

Anchor Wolf Blitzer said, “In that ’60 Minutes’ interview Biden did on September 18, 2022 about a month or two before these classified documents were found in his private office here in Washington, he said, ‘How could this possibly happen? How anyone could be that irresponsible? That’s what he said then, and then they discovered these SCI, these very sensitive classified documents at his private office in Washington.”

Gangel said, “Look, I’m sure that he meant that. And it also looks terrible in hindsight because here you go, there were classified documents. Here’s what we don’t know. We don’t know how they got there. We don’t know who packed them up. Those are things we’re going to have to find out. We need to know what’s in these classified documents. Yes, they’re Top Secret, but how sensitive is it? Are there sources and methods? Is it contemporaneous information that could be dangerous or sensitive right now? So those are the things we have to find out. Those are the things the Justice Department is looking at.”

She added, “There’s a big political side to this. This is, let’s assume for the moment, that it was accidental, a mistake. This is the kind of political unforced error that I can’t believe Donald Trump hasn’t posted about yet. He will be shortly. It is the definition of a political gift to Trump and the House Republicans.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN