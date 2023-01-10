Kinzinger: House GOP Investigating DOJ, FBI ‘Something Akin to McCarthyism’

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Tuesday on “CNN Tonight” that the House Republicans creating the Weaponization of Government Committee is “something akin to McCarthyism in the 50s.”

Anchor Laura Coates said, “Republicans did create a new select committee today to investigate what they are calling the weaponization of the DOJ and the FBI. And I’m wondering what this is going to mean for the administration and also for the public’s perception of the credibility of the DOJ more broadly?”

Kinzinger said, “I think we are in a moment where people already have their minds made up. I’m not sure this is going to change anybody’s mind. I guess what I’m confused about generally is there is an oversight committee. The Oversight Committee is the one that is supposed to be dealing with this, so that is what is ominous about creating a whole new committee that says everybody that is under investigation. Now, are we are going to get after the investigators? I wonder about any chilling effect this puts on the execution of justice. Are we targeting individuals now who are out doing their job? If you believe that there is corruption, for instance, in the DOJ or and government agencies, that is what the Oversight Committee is for. This seems like an extra layer. What I am worried about is this actually seems like something akin to McCarthyism in the 50s, not Kevin McCarthy but in terms of who are we going to target. Who are we going to put out in front of us and embarrassing people for doing their job?”

