GOP Rep. Garbarino: FAA Was Warned About NOTAM System in 2018

On Friday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-NY) said there hasn’t been proper investment in systems like the NOTAM system and noted that the FAA was warned about problems with the NOTAM system being dated by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) in 2018.

Garbarino stated, “[R]ight now, the FAA has come out and said, the DOT has come out and said that what caused it to go down was a corrupted file. So, it could’ve just been a lack of investment in this system, as well as what was really bad is they tried to do the backup system and the corrupted file also infected that. So, it really showed that there really hasn’t been the proper investment in government systems like this one.”

He added, “It was a surprise to us, but we just found out it wasn’t a surprise to the FAA. Back in 2018, the NTSB actually told the FAA that they should update this ‘archaic system.’ And it looks like, five years in…and they still haven’t. So, I’m sure there [are] going to be some more questions that have to be answered, both from the FAA and the DOT about why they did not follow this recommendation.”

