Dem Rep. Moskowitz Acknowledges Need for China Select Committee Investigations

Tuesday, during an appearance on FBN’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” Rep. Jason Moskowitz (D-FL) acknowledged the need for an inquiry into China and how its anti-competitive tactics threaten U.S. national security.

Moskowitz said the trend was especially true during the height of COVID-19.

“Well, first, I was happy to support the bipartisan bill creating the China Select Committee,” he said. “I mean, for me, who’s a former emergency management director here in Florida, who led the pandemic efforts for the first 18 months, I had no choice but to turn to China for lifesaving PPE, for ventilators, for lifesaving supplies.”

“And we were at the whim of China,” Moskowitz continued. “And so, when we had the first 50-state disaster in American history when we were competing against everybody but Antarctica for supplies, China was the one holding on to those goods. Sometimes, we had to fly those goods in the cover of night out of the country. And so, for me, it’s a national security issue. For me, it’s about making America more competitive. It’s about me making America more reliant than it is about China. But we have to investigate. And I think that’s what this select committee is going to do.

“Did you find, in that experience, Congressman, that China was holding back, that it wasn’t sharing?” host Neil Cavuto said.

“Oh, there’s no question about it. I mean, they were clearly prior — making prioritization to keep goods in their country, Moskowitz added. They weren’t letting goods out. They were sending goods to other places. They were selling things for higher prices when they could get it. And so we — look, this is, again, about America being able to count on American-made goods, on American-made companies, especially in time of crisis. And so that’s why I supported the select committee.”

