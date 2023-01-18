Clyburn on Biden Having Classified Documents: ‘These Things Happen’

Representative James Clyburn (D-SC) said Wednesday on FNC’s “Your World” that “these things happen” when questioned about President Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified documents.

Clyburn said, “I think all of us are concerned about this. The president has expressed concern about the handling of this as well. I don’t think that anyone of us believe that he packed up his boxes himself to move out of his office. As you know, I just let my Whip office a lot of boxes were packed up. I think I may have packed one of them. So you have no idea who may have put what in what boxes. And these things were self-reported. It wasn’t archives looking for stuff, issuing subpoenas trying to get stuff. He never claimed they were his to own. These things sometimes happen, and we don’t always respond appropriately because there’s always hindsight being 20/20.”

He continued, “I would have hoped all of the searches would have been made at one time and issue all of the documents found at once, but they found something Monday and kept looking and find something else Wednesday. These things happen.”

Clyburn added, “The investigations are taking place. We will find out in the final analysis what happened, when it happened, who made it happen, how it happened. These kinds of things, that’s in every investigation.”

