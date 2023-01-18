GOP Rep. Ogles: House Republicans Willing to ‘Play a Game of Chicken’ to Get Spending Under Control

Wednesday, during an appearance on FBN’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) discussed the possibility of a government shutdown as the need to raise the debt ceiling approaches.

The Tennessee Republican admitted a willingness to “play a game of chicken” if needed to get spending under control.

‘You know, the fear seems to be that we’re coming to the brink that maybe the markets are anticipating, and that is, we get a government shutdown over this debt limit thing on Thursday,” host Neil Cavuto said. “It’s unknown where that kind of thing goes. We do know from past experience, Congressman, it drags on a while. And that uncertainty is not — is not helping the situation. Do you agree? Do you think that a government shutdown would be a bad idea?”

“Well, I don’t think we have a choice as we move forward,” Ogles replied. “Any debt ceiling increase has to include cuts. And so the whole idea that the sky is falling is really just kind of an empty threat by Yellen and others. Look, the United States is the engine of the global economy. Our currency is the global standard.”

“So, look, we have revenue coming in,” he continued. “We can afford to pay our bondholders. So, we move methodically, we move carefully, but we’re not going to be — if they want to play a game of chicken, we will play a game of chicken. But we’re going to do what’s necessary to right this ship for the American people. For too long, the government spending has been out of control. And we must hold the line as we move forward.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor