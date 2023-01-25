Schiff: Facebook Reinstating Trump Is Putting Profit Above Public Interest

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that Facebook parent company Meta was reinstating former President Donald Trump’s personal account after a two-year suspension following the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol for “profit.”

Anchor Joy Reid said, “Donald Trump is the only announced Republican candidate so far for president. He has just been given back access to his Facebook and Instagram accounts.”

Schiff said, “I think Facebook’s decision to reinstate Donald Trump is inexplicable. It represents, in my view, a total caving in and copping out. The only motive I can see is a profit motive here.”

He added, “If you look at what Donald Trump has been posting on his own social media platform, all of that violates Facebook’s policies. He’s continued to give aid and comfort to those who committed acts of insurrection. He’s continuing to spread the big lie. And the idea that somehow he would not do that on Facebook when he’s doing it on his own platform, to me, is a tragic decision by a company that is putting its profit above the public interest.”

Reid added, “They have said they believe the threat has passed, which seems ludicrous.”

